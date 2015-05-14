Jon Stewart compared Jeb Bush's Iraq war comments to saying, 'I'd get on the Titanic again'

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), a likely 2016 presidential candidate, has been ridiculed this week over a comment he made in an interview with Fox News host Megyn Kelly saying he would have authorised the Iraq invasion in 2003.

This was obviously the wrong answer, according a wide range of critics.

Bush’s brother, former President George W. Bush, authorised the US invasion of Iraq on the premise that the country was harboring weapons of mass destruction. That turned out not to be true.

When Kelly asked Bush if he would have authorised the invasion in 2003, even knowing what we know now, he responded: “I would have, and so would have Hillary Clinton, just to remind everybody. And so would almost everybody that was confronted with the intelligence they got.”

Jon Stewart was incredulous.

“When an Iraq war question starts with ‘knowing what we know now,’ ‘Hell yes, I’d still do it’ is not an acceptable response,” Stewart said on his show Tuesday night.

Stewart continued sarcastically: “‘Sure I’d get on the Titanic again! I mean at the time, it had a terrific buffet!'”

The comedian also claimed that Bush embracing his brother’s foreign policy record is like wearing an “I f–k dogs” t-shirt on the campaign trail.

Bush later backtracked from his comments and said that he misheard the question and was referring to whether he would have invaded Iraq knowing what we knew back in 2003.

Here’s the full video from “The Daily Show”:



And here’s the Fox interview:

