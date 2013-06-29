Jon Stewart Skypes Into 'Daily Show,' Says It's 'Too Weird' To Watch While Away

While Jon Stewart is off directing “Rosewater” in the Middle East for 12 weeks this summer, “Daily Show” correspondent John Oliver has taken over his stateside hosting duties.



Oliver has been joking about Stewart’s whereabouts (“hanging out in an underground bunker with Edward Snowden”) since he took over on June 10, but Stewart Skyped in from his real shooting location Thursday night to say hello to viewers.

“I miss you guys like crazy cakes,” Stewart said. “I love you guys. I can’t wait to see you. This has been exciting and invigorating, but weird as hell.”

As for whether he has been watch the “Daily Show” from abroad, Stewart admitted “I don’t watch it all the time because it’s too weird. It’s like watching someone have sex with your wife’s desk.”

“You have a beautiful desk,” Oliver deadpanned in response.

One noticeable change is that Stewart now has a scruffy grey beard.

“I didn’t grow it,” he joked. “When you get off the plane in the Middle East, they give it to you like the Hawaiians give you a lei.”

Watch the full Skype session below:

