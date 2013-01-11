Jon Stewart Skewers HSBC For Dealings With Iran And 9/11 Perpetrators

A U.S. Senate investigation released last month found that the bank HSBC helped Iranian banks skirt American trade sanctions and Mexican drug lords launder money.



They also did business with a Saudi bank tied to the 9/11 — after the attack.

The kicker is that not one person is going to jail.

Under U.S. law, “aiding and abetting terrorists,” state or non-state actors, is a felony and punishable with significant prison time. Yet, official conclusions were that HSBC was simply “too big to prosecute.”

So they got a fine instead.

“1.9 billion dollars,” says Jon Stewart, “wow, I mean that’s going to take them … weeks … to pay down.”

Here’s the clip:

