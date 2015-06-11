Jon Stewart shreds The New York Times for its Marco Rubio coverage

“The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart came to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida)’s defence after a pair of critical New York Times stories examined the presidential candidate’s past.

The first Times article, published last week, chronicled the 17 traffic violations Rubio and his wife racked up since 1997. However, Rubio himself reportedly only received four of them and Stewart argued that he should be applauded for his good driving.

“Marco Rubio got four tickets! In 17 years! I assume The New York Times obtained this damning information from Marco Rubio’s plaque in the ‘Hall of Best Miami Drivers Ever.’ How’s Rubio going to talk his way out of this total scandal?” Stewart sarcastically asked.

The second Times article, published Tuesday, examined Rubio’s financial struggles and missteps, including the purchase of three homes and an $US80,000 boat without saving up enough money to balance the liabilities. Stewart called attention to the part of the story that notes one of the houses has “an in-ground pool, a handsome brick driveway, meticulously manicured shrubs and oversize windows.”

“Oversized windows! Oh, what’s the matter, senator? The normal amount of light isn’t good enough for you? ‘I’m Sen. Marco Rubio, I like to roll around in giant patches of sunlight like I’m a big ‘ole kitty cat. Meow!'” Stewart crowed. “How is this front-page news?”

Watch the entire “Daily Show” segment below:

