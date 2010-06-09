Jon Stewart Shreds Helen Thomas For Controversial Remarks, Being Old

Yesterday’s biggest media news, the Helen Thomas debacle, capped off last night on “The Daily Show” with Jon Stewart, who took the longtime now-former White House correspondent to task for her controversial remarks about Israel and Palestine while also having a bit of fun with her age.



“Why did the Jews leave Germany and Poland?” Stewart Joked. “Well, if anyone should know why the Jews left it, it’s Mother Time!”

Watch the clip below:

