Jon Stewart's Hilarious Take On The Flash Crash

Courtney Comstock

Jon Stewart has the funniest take on last Thursday’s market crash we’ve seen yet.

From The Daily Show (via Josh Brown):

“Apparently last Thursday at 2:40 PM Wall Street got fat fingered.”

“Course when it happens really fast like that it probably feels more like two fat fingers in the DOW and then one in the NASDAQ… I guess that’s why it’s such a shocker to the economy.”

