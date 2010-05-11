Jon Stewart's Hilarious Take On The Flash Crash

Jon Stewart has the funniest take on last Thursday’s market crash we’ve seen yet.



From The Daily Show (via Josh Brown):

“Apparently last Thursday at 2:40 PM Wall Street got fat fingered.”

“Course when it happens really fast like that it probably feels more like two fat fingers in the DOW and then one in the NASDAQ… I guess that’s why it’s such a shocker to the economy.”

