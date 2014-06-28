Jon Stewart Had The Perfect Response To Colleges Mishandling Instances Of Sexual Assault

Last night on “The Daily Show” Jon Stewart tackled college’s mishandling reports of sexual assault, referencing the recent instance at James Madison University, where three male students found guilty of sexual assault recieved the lax punishment of expulsion after graduation.

“Even the classic Virginia safety school is no longer safe,” Stewart quipped of JMU. “Expelled upon graduation? Isn’t that … graduation?”

Because colleges are doing such a poor job at keeping their students safe, two Daily Show correspondents, rocking prototypical college outfits, offered advice.

The big difference, of course, is that the collar-popping male student’s pieces of advice are all clichéd tips on how to avoid throwing up from alcohol or getting drawn on while passed out, while the female student’s tips get at how to avoid potentially threatening men and harmful situations.

Although it’s undoubtedly funny, the bit still manages to show the radically different ways men and women must navigate the world, not just in college.

Stewart’s best line? “Are colleges trying to incentivise sexual assault? You know what the rest of us call it when we get 30 days off and get to read a book? Vacation!”

Watch the whole thing below (via Time):



