Jon Stewart Put On A Hazmat Suit To Prepare For The Sequester: 'We're Doomed!'

Photo: Comedy Central

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart began preparing for doom as the across-the-board cuts known as the sequester are set to begin kicking in this week, donning a hazmat suit and warning of the cuts.Stewart played news clips that outline some of the cuts — to national parks, to Department of defence workers, to meal programs to seniors, to meat inspection, and to vaccinations for children.



“Holy [expletive]!” Stewart said, reappearing on screen in the hazmat suit. “We’re doomed! Students without financial aid are going to have to get jobs feeding sick children to old people!”

Is there still time to fix things? Stewart asked. Not really, a clip confirmed — there are only now three more days until the cuts start to kick in.

“Four days? That’s not enough time to do anything. We can’t even tow a cruise ship full of diarrhoea to Alabama in four days,” Stewart said.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.