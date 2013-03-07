Jon Stewart Is Completely Baffled By Justice Scalia's Opposition To The Voting Rights Act

Photo: Comedy Central

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart ripped into opponents of the Voting Rights Act on Tuesday, dismissing arguments that the U.S. doesn’t need the act to protect against discriminatory voting laws.Stewart saved his harshest criticism for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who said last week that its continued renewal in Congress is the result of a phenomenon he called the “perpetuation of racial entitlement.”



“Even the name of it,” Scalia said, “is wonderful.”

Stewart was baffled.

“What?” Stewart said. “Bravo, the Court’s originalist! The Court must strike down this law because Congress is too frightened to challenge it, based on the appeal of its name!

“I’m assuming he would strike down the signers of the Declaration of Independence under the same logic.”

Watch the full clip below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

