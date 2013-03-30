Jon Stewart Tears Apart Scalia For His Supreme Court Arguments Against Gay Marriage: 'Injustice!'

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart on Thursday took on the Supreme Court’s oral arguments on two high-profile gay marriage cases, slamming the high court’s conservative justices’ arguments as “mother[expletive] injustice.”



Stewart first addressed the arguments on the federal defence of Marriage Act. He noted that the defence framed it as not morally based, but as a way to unify federal marriage standards. But then Stewart played clips of members of Congress decrying homosexuality in 1996, before voting to implement DOMA.

Stewart also ripped into conservative-leaning justices Antonin Scalia and Samuel Alito. Scalia said during oral arguments on California’s Proposition 8 Tuesday that there’s “considerable disagreement” over the effects of raising children in single-sex couples.

“May I approach the Grinch — uh, dick — uh, bench?” Stewart joked, before pointing to a study from the American Academy of Pediatrics that found no relationship.

“If the new standard for recognising marriage is whether or not the couple would make good parents, you, Antonin Scalia, should get cable,” Stewart said. “Because it looks like, if I’m not mistaken, the consequences of heterosexual child-rearing are pretty severe, and those are just the heteros that let people film them.”

Stewart also took on Alito’s argument cautioning against a sweeping decision on a phenomenon that is “newer than cell phones or the Internet,” saying that “gay marriage will definitely cause less harm than cell phones or the Internet.”

Watch the videos below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

