Jon Stewart Says Media Is Jealous Of The Viral 'Kony 2012' Video

The media may have a case of the green-eyed monster. At least that’s what Jon Stewart thinks.



The host of The Daily Show called out several media organisations who seemed more interested in criticising the the director of the video, Jason Russell, than the fact that the 30-minute documentary raised more awareness of Joseph Kony than decades of reporting done by traditional media outlines.

Stewart showcased clips of Anne Curry and Anderson Cooper beginning their shows stating they have been following the Kony story for years.

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

