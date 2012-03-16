Jon Stewart Humiliates Gingrich For Staying In The Race

The Newt Gingrich campaign had long touted the importance of the Mississippi and Alabama primaries. And when he won neither of them, many expected the former speaker of the house to quit.



But he didn’t.

“He’s acting like he won!” The Daily Show host Jon Stewart yelled last night.

Cut to a clip of Gingrich’s victory speech.

“One of the things tonight proved is that the elite media’s effort to convince the nation that Mitt Romney is inevitable just collapsed,” Gingrich said.

Stewart had his own theories as to why Gingrich continues to carry on.

It could be “a promise to a sick child,” that Gingrich “was told by a wizard if he doesn’t stay in the presidential race the world will fall into darkness,” or that Gingrich’s campaign is “some kind of Joaquin Phoenix performance art that … we’ll eventually get but still not like or think was that funny.”

During his speech Gingrich also made it seem as if he and Rick Santorum were working together to defeat Mitt Romney. According to Gingrich, if you combine his votes with Santorum’s, then they will have won two thirds of the delegates.

“But you don’t get to add Santorum’s stuff to yours to make it sound impressive,” Stewart said in disbelief.

While impersonating Gingrich, Stewart ended “You know if you add Romney’s delegates to mine, I’ve actually won.”

And that is how we will end up with a Newt Gingrich Presidency.

