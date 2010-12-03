Jon Stewart: Is Sarah Palin Aware Julian Assange Can't Be Charged With Treason?

It’s entirely possible she is, but her Tweet about it the other day she opted to mention her book ‘America by Heart’ instead of using the extra character to clarify whether Assange or Pfc. Bradley Manning had committed the “treasonous act.”



Said Jon Stewart: “Not that I would accuse and ex-Governor of shamelessly using a political issue to plug her book.”

Not that it matters.

“Palin took to Twitter, of course, to bypass the lamestream media. Which is why the lamestream media, like a teenage boy with a crush on a stuck-up girl who hates him, is now utterly fascinated by everything she Tweets.”

Don’t understand what she’s talking about? That’s your problem. Palin’s Twitterfeed is the new American ‘Confu(sed)cius.’ Video below.

