Jon Stewart Compares Sarah Palin Bus Tour Video To An Ad For Herpes Medication

Sarah Palin went on a bus tour last week, and her team created a video about the trip.



Jon Stewart, not surprisingly, had something to say about the clip.

“Apparently, she was travelling with her Macbook Pro, because Palin and her Political Action Committee have turned around and in just one week produced the most over-produced vacation iMovie of all time,” he offered on Monday night’s “Daily Show.”

As for the content of the spot?

“She’s not running for President, she’s running for Rushmore,” he said. “The video seems to detail how she immigrated to this great nation before she signed the Constitution, she rang the Liberty Bell, and she killed a man at Altamont.”

Palin and her team even used voiceovers of mainstream media members talking about the trip.

“You know what was cool man? The way they had reporters finishing each others sentences,” Stewart said. “Where have I seen that technique before.”

Cue Valtrex ad, which features the same style.

“The old ‘finishing-each-others-sentences-herpes-commercial’ technique,” he said.

“Well, they both appear during times of stress.”

Video below.



The Daily Show – The Story of Bus

