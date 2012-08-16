WATCH: Jon Stewart Rips Apart Sarah Palin For Going Nuts Over Joe Biden's 'Chains' Comments

Last night on The Daily Show, Jon Stewart returned to one of his favourite segments — making fun of Sarah Palin.



He hit Palin for being somewhat hypocritical in criticising Vice President Joe Biden for recent comments saying that a Mitt Romney presidency would put America “back in chains.”

Appearing on On The Record Tuesday with host Greta Van Susteren, Palin said that she couldn’t think of a Republican who makes similar comments as often as Biden.

“Does the lake behind you have reflective properties?” Stewart said. “If so, you may find the answer to your riddle.”

He proceeded to reel off clip after clip of Palin saying President Barack Obama “pals around with terrorists,” that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is a “dingbat,” and so on.

Stewart surmised that there could only be two logical reasons Palin couldn’t think of any Republicans that make divisive comments.

“One, not even Sarah Palin believes she’s a prominent Republican anymore,” Stewart said. “Or two, Sarah Palin can no longer hear herself speak.”

