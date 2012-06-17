JON STEWART: Sarah Palin Is "Totally A Super Hot Russian Spy"

Could it be true?



Jon Stewart gathers up the evidence:

First, Sarah Palin criticised Obama when he said this was “our generation’s Sputnik moment,” because the Soviet Union’s space race (according to Palin) ultimately led to its collapse.

“I guess that’s one of those WTS moments: Where to start?…Who would purposely twist around historic facts in order to put out such a willful misunderstanding of the president’s words? You’d almost have to actually…be…a soviet…agent…OH MY GOD. Sarah Palin may be a Russian spy.”

Then, there was that whole North-South slipup, when Palin accidentally referred to “our North Korean allies”

At this point Stewart starts hyperventilating into a brown paper bag: “We’ve been worrying about Kenyan-Islamo-Socialism this whole time! We forgot about a good old Russian Communist Sleeper Agent.”

Plus? When Glenn Beck asked last year who her favourite Founding Father was she couldn’t pick one: “You are totally a super-hot Russian spy!'”

Video below.

