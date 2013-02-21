JON STEWART: The US Might Be Screwed, But At Least We Don't Have Meteors And Horse Meat

Photo: Comedy Central

Promising he would “get to the [Chuck] Hagel stuff tomorrow,” Jon Stewart soothed Americans tuning into the Daily Show Tuesday night by reminding them that as bad as things might seem, at least the U.S. doesn’t have meteors exploding in the sky or horse meat in its burgers.It’s been a tough few weeks for Americans, Stewart said. The economy is still stuck in a funk, President Barack Obama is “unsure whether he has the authority to target Americans” with drones, and Geraldo Rivera is thinking about running for Senate. But Stewart tried to cheer up Americans with a segment entitled, “We may be [expletive], but at least God isn’t hurling rocks and loose horse meat at us!”



Stewart took on a blooming scandal in England over the horse meat found in burgers and Russians’ jaded reaction to the meteor that exploded over the sky last week.

Watch the clip below:

