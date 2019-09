Possibly the best campaign commercial money couldn’t buy for Ron Paul.



Also, Stewart is right.



The Daily Show – Indecision 2012 – Corn Polled Edition – Ron Paul & the Top Tier

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.