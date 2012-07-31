Watch Jon Stewart Tear Into Mitt Romney For His 'Galling' Performance In London

Jon Stewart skewered Mitt Romney for his diplomatic performance in London last week on a segment of The Daily Show Monday.



“For God sakes Romney, how did you screw this up?” Stewart asked, showing a reel of British newspaper headlines, including “Mitt the Twit,” and even making up a few headlines of his own.

But in response to conservative Prime Minister David Cameron’s comeback inferring that Salt Lake City was “in the middle of nowhere,” Stewart rushed to Romney’s defence.

“No, no, no, you did not,” he said. “The middle of nowhere? When it comes to foreigners attacking the United States, there’s no Utah, there’s only We-tah.”

Watch the entire segment below:

