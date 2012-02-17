Jon Stewart: Romney Is Like A Pixar Character

Mitt Romney: businessman, father, Mormon…

Cartoon character?

In an appearance on the Late Show last night, Jon Stewart told David Letterman the presidential candidate looked too good to be true.

“If you were to design something to be a president, that’s what you would make it look like,” Stewart said. “You would probably put it in that business. It’s sort of like when you see those Pixar, like Tintin, The Adventures of Tintin? And you look at it and you go like, ‘Is that a real dog?’ But then you look closer and you go, ‘Oh no that’s just an avatar.’ Know what I mean? That’s when you look at Romney. He’s like pixels. I think if you look at him closely it’s zeroes and ones.”

Letterman drew a different parallel.

“He reminds me of the guy you see on the package of underpants,” he said. “You and I look at these two different ways.”

“I buy underpants all the time. I never realised there was a guy on the package,” Stewart quipped.

It’s actually not the first time the cartoon comparison has been drawn. Check out Maggie Haberman’s Politico piece that explores how Romney’s out-of-touch rich guy persona is ripe for parody.



