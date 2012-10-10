Jon Stewart Is Dumbfounded By Mitt Romney's Plan To Cut The Debt: 'Are You A Wizard?'

Last night on The Daily Show, Jon Stewart hit on a fundamental question of Mitt Romney’s candidacy: How will he tackle the “immoral” national debt while proposing a tax cut and no reductions in entitlements?



In a lengthy segment, Stewart rifled off items that Romney won’t cut to slice into the deficit. First came Social Security and Medicare (where Romney actually wants to add $716 billion more). Then came defence — but Romney said he would expand spending there, too.

“Looks like somebody’s raising taxes,” Stewart said, before showing a clip of Romney saying he would cut marginal rates by 20 per cent across the board.

Stewart then turned to Obamacare, which Romney has said he would repeal. But he has also said that he would seek to keep some of its provisions, including guaranteeing access to care for people with preexisting conditions.

Finally, Stewart took on Romney’s plan to make his tax cut revenue neutral, saying he would eliminate loopholes and deductions. But…

“In fact, Romney hasn’t specified a single deduction,” Stewart said. “Dude couldn’t be more vague if he were an HBO season finale.”

Watch the whole segment below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.