Jon Stewart Destroys Obama's Former Press Secretary Over Drone Hypocrisy

Photo: Comedy Central

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart ripped former Obama administration press secretary Robert Gibbs on Tuesday, two days after Gibbs admitted he was told not to acknowledge the administration’s controversial drone program.Stewart ended up concluding, in essence, that press secretaries are hired to deceive Americans. He called Gibbs a “human shield against what we on Earth call what’s actually going on.”



Stewart sounded rather flabbergasted that Gibbs was blatantly acknowledging that he lied when asked numerous times about the drone program. He contrasted that with Gibbs’ apparent objections to the secrecy now and imagined what Gibbs might have said to himself during his time as press secretary.

“What was I going to do? Quit? Get another job? In the Obama economy? I mean, come on. Although I believe at the time, I probably told you things were looking up for the economy. Although, I was probably [expletive] you then, too,” Stewart said.

Watch the full clip below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.