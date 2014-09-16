Jon Stewart Roasts 'Fretful And Shaking' Senator For Saying ISIS Will Kill Everyone

Comedy Central Jon Stewart compares Lindsey Graham to a scared chihuahua

“The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart torched Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) on Monday for his dire warnings about the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

“The poor man lives his entire life trapped in ‘The Blair Witch Project.’ For God’s sake, I’ve seen chihuahuas in handbags who are less fretful and shaking,” Stewart quipped.

On Sunday, Graham strongly criticised President Barack Obama on “Fox News Sunday.” Among other things, Graham said if Obama does not “rise to occasion,” the Islamic State will attack Americans.

“This is not Somalia. This is not Yemen. This is a turning point in the ‘war on terror,'” Graham said. “Our strategy will fail yet again. This president needs to rise to the occasion before we all get killed back here at home.”

But Stewart panned the ability of ISIS forces to reach inside the US. Armed with a highlight reel of the senator’s seemingly hyperbolic remarks, Stewart then accused Graham of having a long record of fear-mongering.

“But even more impressive, Lindsey Graham has sustained this level of panic for 13 years. Even though many of the boogie men that live under his bed,” Stewart continued, switching into a whisper, “aren’t really there at all.”

View the full segment below.



