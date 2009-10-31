Jon Stewart Rips The White House And Fox Over Their Silly Skirmish

Jon Stewart lays into the White House and Fox News over the moronic “war” between the two camps.



Bottom line: Yes, FOX is biased, but hello, this is old news. No need to waste your time and kid yourself about it, Obama. The best part of this segment comes around the 10:50 mark. Valerie Jarrett says the White House is supposed to speak “truth to power” and that’s why it’s calling out FOX.

Not quite, Valerie–YOU ARE THE POWER!

