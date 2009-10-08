Jon Stewart Rips The Dems Over The Climate Bill

Whenever the climate bill is finally debated in the Senate, it will be on the Democrats to own the debate and control the issue. So far, they’ve done terribly. In this clip, Jon Stewart bops the Democrats for not being able to sell the climate bill to the public:



