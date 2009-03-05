Jon Stewart Rips On CNBC, Rick Santelli (VIDEO)

Joe Weisenthal

We’ve already been emailed about this several times this morning, so here it is. Jon Stewart on the Daily Show, ripping CNBC a new one.

The segment was prompted by the fact that newly-famous Rick Santelli was supposed to appear as a guest on the show, which, alas, he had to cancel. Enjoy, all you CNBC haters!

The Daily Show With Jon StewartM – Th 11p / 10c CNBC Gives Financial Advice

Daily Show Full Episodes
Important Things With Demetri Martin Political humour
Joke of the Day

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.