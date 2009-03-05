Jon Stewart Rips On CNBC, Rick Santelli (VIDEO)

We’ve already been emailed about this several times this morning, so here it is. Jon Stewart on the Daily Show, ripping CNBC a new one.



The segment was prompted by the fact that newly-famous Rick Santelli was supposed to appear as a guest on the show, which, alas, he had to cancel. Enjoy, all you CNBC haters!

