Jon Stewart Rips On CNBC, Rick Santelli (VIDEO)

We’ve already been emailed about this several times this morning, so here it is. Jon Stewart on the Daily Show, ripping CNBC a new one.
The segment was prompted by the fact that newly-famous Rick Santelli was supposed to appear as a guest on the show, which, alas, he had to cancel. Enjoy, all you CNBC haters!
The Daily Show With Jon StewartM – Th 11p / 10c CNBC Gives Financial Advice
Daily Show Full Episodes
Important Things With Demetri Martin Political humour
Joke of the Day
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.