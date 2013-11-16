JON STEWART TO OBAMA: At Least You're Not Rob Ford!

“The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart has one silver lining for President Barack Obama — at least

he’s not Toronto Mayor Rob Ford?

Stewart continued to bash the President for the rollout of his signature health care law on Thursday, taking aim at Obama’s press conference in which he announced a change that would allow insurers to keep offering plans for a year even if they do not meet certain minimum standards of the Affordable Care Act.

Stewart mocked Obama for qualifying the fact that his administration had “fumbled” the law’s rollout by acknowledging that he’s “not a perfect man” or a “perfect president.”

“That wasn’t the slogan you campaigned on,” Stewart said. “I think when you campaigned, you were all, ‘Yes we can!’ I don’t remember the other slogan” of “Pobody’s Nerfect.”

And so it’s come to this.

“Certainly, the rollout of the president’s signature health care law has been rocky. But at least it’s not Mayor-of-Toronto rocky,” Stewart said.

Watch the clips below:



The Daily Show

Part II:



The Daily Show

