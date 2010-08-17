Jon Stewart Rips Obama For His Non-Answers About The Proposed Ground Zero Mosque

Joe Pompeo

President Obama has sought to clarify initial remarks he made coming out in support of the controversial proposed mosque at Ground Zero, but in doing he’s only made his position on the mosque seem more vague, for which Jon Stewart tore into him on “The Daily Show” last night.

Check out the clip below:

