Jon Stewart Rips Fox News And MSNBC For Obama Coverage

Joe Pompeo

Jon Stewart made fun of Fox News and MSNBC last night for their coverage of President Obama heading into the midterm election season.

On Fox: “You had me at: ‘He sucks,'” Stewart quipped.

On MSNBC (following a hilarious Arianna Huffington impersonation): “Of course, praise to be expected from the liberal counter weight!”

Watch the full clip below, which starts around 3:00:

