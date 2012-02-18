WATCH: Jon Stewart Just Can't Resist Making Santorum Jokes

In January Jon Stewart made a promise to avoid the low-hanging comedic fruit of Rick Santorum’s Google problem.



“I vow to only ridicule Rick Santorum for his absolutely absurd and sometimes vile political and social beliefs,” he said then.

But that was January.

Staying away from the graphic, off-colour re-definition of the former Senator’s last name is harder than it seems, apparently.

On last night’s Daily Show, Stewart had to bite his tongue after calling up news commentary about Santorum’s “surge spreading” and his new anti-Romney ad featuring a Romney impersonator shooting a brown, muddy liquid out of a gun.

It was just too tempting.

“This is entrapment!” Stewart shouted, clearly aching to make a “Santorum” joke.

Check out the clip below.

