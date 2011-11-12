WILD: Jon Stewart Tore Rick Perry To Shreds Last Night

Glynnis MacNicol

Jon Stewart was on fire last night.  In fact, this may be the happiest he’s ever been.

In his opening segment, before finally getting to his excoriation of Perry – and boy, oh boy — Stewart went through all the candidates’ debate performances. 

He saved his best shots for Herman Cain‘s ‘princess’ remark (I won’t spoil the punchline for you) before comparing Newt to a “dickish” Pillsbury Dough Boy and Romney, Huntsman, and Santorum to the Baldwin brothers (Mitt is Alec).  Then he got to Perry.

Said Stewart: “Many Republican faithful though Rick Perry would be the answer to their prayers…turns out he was the answer to ours.”  And then he got a little wild.

Video below.

 


The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
