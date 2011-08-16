Jon Stewart Freaks Out: Rick Perry Is George W. Bush On Steroids

Actually worse



“Rick Perry is what happens if Lex Luthor distilled down George W. Bush essence in a laboratory and crossed it with gunpowder and semen from the finest thoroughbred in Lubbock and then strapped that concoction onto a nuclear missile and shot it into the f*cking sun.”



The Daily Show – Indecision 2012 – Corn Polled Edition – Rick Perry Announces His Candidacy

