JON STEWART: Actually, Birtherism Represents Progress For Rick Perry

Jon Stewart: “Perry’s picked up the cold flameless torch even Donald Trump dropped six months ago to suggest perhaps none of us have seen the president’s real birth certificate. See this represents progress for Perry. Right now he’s only six months behind the national conversation. But his ‘n-word’ family hunting ground was like 150 years behind, so in many ways Perry is actually gaining time.”





