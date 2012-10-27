Jon Stewart Tears Into Richard Mourdock's Rape Comments

On The Daily Show last night, host Jon Stewart hit Indiana GOP Senate candidate Richard Mourdock for what have become controversial comments on rape and abortion, tying Mourdock to the national presidential ticket of Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan.



Stewart introduced the “surprisingly recurring” segment: “Republican Candidate Said What About Rape Now?”

He then slammed Romney for not disavowing his endorsement of Mourdock. The Romney campaign has said the candidate disagrees with Mourdock, but Romney has not dropped his endorsement.

“Where does Mourdock get his crazy, fringe ideas about rape and abortion anyway? I don’t know, maybe from Romney’s running mate Paul Ryan. … In other words, according to the Republican Party platform, and the man who wants to be a heartbeat away from the presidency, if a woman wants to have a baby, in vitro fertilization, she cannot.

“Rape, she has to. No wonder they buried it on page 14 rather than splashing it across the cover.”

Watch the full segment below:

