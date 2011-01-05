JON STEWART: Obama Is Not The 'Comeback Kid', He's Luke Skywalker

When last we saw Jon Stewart he was interviewing First Responders and railing against the GOP for failing to pass a First Responders bill, a segment that inspired the NYT to speculate whether his was the new Edward R. Murrow.



Last night Stewart returned, but only made cursory mention of the 9/11 bill as one of the many things the Obama admin accomplished during the lame duck session.

Holy crap Dems! You need to lose midterm elections more often! If only you’d completely lose the Senate we’d completely solve our immigrations problems.

Stewart (naturally) took the media to task for declaring the Obama administration dead, before doing a 180 and dubbing him the ‘comeback kid.’

The media is like the world’s worst paramedics: They declare people dead when they’re napping. So of course waking up must be a miracle. Obama’s not the comeback kid. That’s just a trite way of looking at it….He’s Luke Skywalker!

Cue The Daily Show remake of Star Wars, starring Barack Skywalker (Joe Biden is Chewbacca). Video below.

