Jon Stewart Rips Apart The 'New' GOP's Rebranding: 'Good Luck In 2020!'

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart took on the Republican Party’s rebranding after its much-hyped autopsy report last week, something Stewart missed during a two-week hiatus. Ripping apart the report and playing clips from the Conservative Political Action Conference, Stewart said the new Republican Party looks like more of the same.



The report, which was commissioned and unveiled by RNC chair Reince Priebus, concluded that much of the party’s problem during the last election cycle came due to the way it conveyed its messaging.

“Remember, when you tell a gay person that their love is too unnatural for society to recognise,” Stewart said, mockingly, “smile.”

Stewart moved on to CPAC, where conservative firebrands Donald Trump, Michele Bachmann, and Sarah Palin gave high-profile speeches. He also touched on the rising conservative star of Dr. Ben Carson.

“So here we go. Your party’s so screwed up, it’s going to take a literal brain surgeon to help figure it out,” Stewart said.

But after playing a clip of Carson’s CPAC speech, Stewart wasn’t as optimistic.

“Well, good luck in 2020,” he said.

Watch the clips below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.