Jon Stewart Destroys House Republicans Over Sandy Relief Bill Debacle

Making a triumphant return from hiatus, Daily Show host Jon Stewart slammed the House GOP over what became a wreck last week with a vote to expand funding to the National Flood Insurance Program for victims of Hurricane Sandy.



He hit House Speaker John Boehner and other House Republicans who adjourned last Tuesday night without taking up a vote on the legislation.

It was a “move so redonkulous that even their own members were going after them,” Stewart said, noting rants from New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and New York Rep. Peter King.

The House eventually took up the $9.7 billion legislation last Friday and passed it, although 67 Republicans voted against it.

“This is just a simple, down the middle, black and white, cut and dry, warm cup of what would Jesus or anything other human being that isn’t an arsehole do? And you blew it!” Stewart said.

Stewart took special aim at Reps. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin and Steve Palazzo of Mississippi, the latter of whom was still pleading last May to expand the NFIP to help victims of Hurricane Katrina.

“If you guys can’t vote for this, then we’re [expletive] for the next two years. And I’m not saying you’re responsible for all the problems facing our country, but you sure are making them a lot harder to fix,” Stewart said.

Here’s the full clip:

