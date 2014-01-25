Watch Jon Stewart Make An On-Air Plea To Hire An Unemployed BU Grad

If you’re looking for a job, you might want to consider going to a live taping of “The Daily Show.”

At the top of Monday’s show, Boston University grad Adam Even Engel got a personal on-air job recommendation from Jon Stewart after telling the host he’d had bad luck finding a job in chemistry during the pre-show Q&A.

“I told him I was a recent college grad and asked how to get my Jewish mother off my back about getting a job,” Engel told the university-run news website BU Today.

When the show began, Stewart introduced the day’s guest and then made a plea on Engel’s behalf:

If your school is currently looking for a chemistry teacher, I want you to call us. I got a guy over here, Boston University, seems smart — could have shaved. He’s a chemistry major, he’s looking for a job teaching chemistry … so if you need a chemistry teacher, contact us, and I will finally get this [expletive] kid out of his parents’ house. That’s what I’m going to do.

While his name wasn’t mentioned, Engel told BU Today that a producer stopped by during a break in the taping and took down his name and contact information in case anyone called in.

“I had no idea he would do that,” Engel said.

So far there’s been no word on whether Engel’s gotten any calls, but if he does, he’ll have a great story to tell his new students.

Check out the full segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.