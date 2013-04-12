Jon Stewart Eviscerates Rand Paul's Speech To African-American Students

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart mocked Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s speech to Howard University students on Wednesday, in a continuing examination of the Republican Party rebrand.



Paul visited the university Wednesday for the first time, as part of a GOP effort to reach out to more minority and youth voters.

“Yesterday,” Stewart began, “Rand Paul fell asleep on the Washington Metro’s green line and ended up at historically black Howard University.”

Stewart pushed back on the theory that the GOP has problems with minority voters because its outreach and message are lacking, something that Paul tried to advance during his talk with students at Howard.

“You can’t just ‘yada, yada, yada’ the last 60 Republican years,” Stewart said. “A Republican freed the slaves … gave black people the vote … and then, ‘yada, yada, yada,’ and now all blacks vote Democratic. What the hell?”

Stewart said that Paul presented the problem with the theory that only a history lesson stands between Republicans and a plurality of the black vote. He pointed to when Paul’s talk got awkward when he asked students if they knew Republicans had founded the NAACP. They did, and they seemed somewhat offended that he would ask.

“Red team! Start the car!” Stewart said, imitating Paul.

Watch the clip below, via Comedy Central:

