JON STEWART: Rand Paul Used The Filibuster 'The Way It's Meant To Be Used'

“The Daily Show”‘s Jon Stewart opened his show Wednesday night by praising Sen. Rand Paul, who was at airtime still in the midst of a nearly 13-hour filibuster of John Brennan’s nomination as CIA Director.It’s significant coming from Stewart, the left-leaning host of “The Daily Show” who has recently been on a crusade against what he sees as hypocritical policies from the Obama administration on its targeted killings through drone strikes.



“I can’t say that I agree with Rand Paul about everything, but as issues go, drone oversight is certainly one worth kicking up a fuss for,” Stewart said.

Paul began his filibuster Wednesday after he received a letter from Attorney General Eric Holder that did not explicitly rule out drone strikes on American citizens on U.S. soil.

Stewart celebrated Paul for using the filibuster as it was intended.

“So Senator Rand Paul, to draw a little attention to the issue of the execution of executive executions, executed the old-school filibuster,” Stewart said. “I mean, he is out there talking. This isn’t one of these, ‘Eh, I’m not going to do anything.’ He is using the filibuster the way it is meant to be used.”

