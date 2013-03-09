Jon Stewart Rips Mitch McConnell For Joining In Rand Paul's Filibuster: 'You Don't Get To Join The Concerned Train'

Photo: Comedy Central

Echoing his comments from Wednesday night’s show, The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart praised Sen. Rand Paul — and some of the other Senators that joined him — in a marathon, 13-hour filibuster of CIA Director John Brennan.But there was one Senator whom Stewart said didn’t quite belong — Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell.



“Hey, wait a minute, is that Mitch McConnell?” Stewart said while running through clips of the different Senators participating.

Stewart said he didn’t have a problem with some of the other Senators joining in, because they are recent additions to the Senate. But pointing out McConnell’s support for policies of the Bush administration — such as a warrantless wiretapping program — Stewart suggested it was hypocritical for him to be concerned about civil liberties.

“You don’t get to jump in on the concerned-the-executive-branch-might-be-trampling-on-the-Constitution train,” Stewart said. “Because if I remember correctly during the Bush-torture-habeas-corpus-see-if-you-can-get-the-Attorney-General-to-sign-off-on-the-warrantless-wiretapping-while-he’s-in-a-coma years, I believe your response to that was” nothing.

