WATCH Jon Stewart Gives Emotional, Moving Monologue About AZ Shootings

This will surely add some grist to the Edward R. Murrow comparison. And so far it’s the only media ‘introspection’ to come out of Saturday’s events that is actually worth your attention.



Stewart opened his show last night with a sober, often moving monologue, during which he struggled to understand the meaning of the events that took place in Arizona.: “I can give you a typical compilation of the days news event, but clearly it doesn’t seem appropriate.”

Instead Stewart refused to jump on the blame game band wagon.

“Did the toxic political environment cause this? A graphic image here–and ill-timed comment–violent rhetoric–those sort of things? I have no f—ing idea. We live in a complex ecosystem of influences and motivations and I wouldn’t blame our political rhetoric any more than I would blame heavy metal music for Columbine.

In keeping with the theme of his Restoring Sanity Rally that most American’s were too busy getting on with their normal lives to pay attention to partisan politics he said:

“Read up about those who were injured or killed, you will be comforted about much anonymous goodness there is in the world…you will realise people that you don’t even know, and have never even met are leading lives of real dignity and goodness. You hear about crazy, but it is rarer than you think.”

Video below.

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Arizona Shootings Reaction www.thedailyshow.com



Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog</a> The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.