JON STEWART: Hey Peter King! Want To Explain Why Hamas Is A Terrorist Group But The IRA Isn't?

Peter King’s emotional ‘Islamic Radicalization’ hearings got underway Thursday despite the truth about the representative’s support of the IRA.

Jon Stewart wondered if that hypocrisy would cause King to give up his crusade.

“As it turns out, King has some hands on experience rooting for terrorists.”

“Walk of Shame time, King. Cue the mea culpa and his resignation of his post as chairman of the House of Homeland Security Committee. Go.”

Cut to a clip of King telling NBC, “People who say that are uninformed.”

Back to Stewart.

“Oh! That’s right. He’s a Republican. They don’t fold, they double down. ‘Ah, I see your charges of hypocrisy and I raise you a go f*ck yourself.’ The left, they fold before they even look at their cards. NPR executive gets secretly videotaped behaving exactly as you’d expect an NPR executive to behave – talking about Madeira wine and sh*tting on the Tea Party – GONE. Van Jones gets caught signing a Truther petition. GONE. Shirley Sherrod gets caught not doing anything. GONE.”

But still, isn’t King’s stance just a little ironic?

“Peter King wants to spearhead an investigation of American Muslims who he feels are too sympathetic to a group that has killed civilians with bombs while having actively supported a group that killed civilians with bombs.”

“If the IRA was so fundamentally different from Islamic terrorism, why is it Glenn Beck could have connected them to the PLO in less than half a chalkboard as early as 1972?”

Later, John Oliver joined Stewart to talk about the differences between Hamas and the IRA.

“Oh, they are completely different than Hamas,” the senior Bristish correspondent explained. “As a start, the IRA was a cause Peter King agreed with. Also, they like different foods. They speak totally different languages. Plus, Hamas ia an Islamic organisation. They don’t drink. The Irish have a slightly different policy on that.”

The IRA planted bombs in bars! Isn’t that terrorism?

“Whoa, whoa, whoa. The IRA was trying to bring down military helicopters, Jon. And the only way they could do that was by hitting them with pubs of English pubs,” Oliver said.

“What he’s saying is if America isn’t attacked, who gives a sh*t? I remember growing up in Britain during the time and thinking this can’t be terrorism because it isn’t happening in the United States.”



The Daily Show – Radical Muslim Hearings

Tags: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook



The Daily Show – Radical Muslim Hearings – IRA Terrorism

Tags: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.