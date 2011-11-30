JON STEWART: Holy Cow! Pepper Spray Has Become America's New Car Horn

“Blowback’s a bitch,” says Jon Stewart after recounting America’s short relationship with pepper spray.



One that began, he notes (cue: requisite Hitler reference), with an over-zealous cop in the early days of ‘Occupy Wall St.’ and recently reappeared during a Black Friday Walmart stampede.

“Americans have suddenly become a people that use pepper spray to alleviate minor inconveniences.”



The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

