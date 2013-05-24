Jon Stewart Destroys Peggy Noonan For Comparing Obama's Scandals To Watergate

The normally friendly Jon Stewart has been one of President Barack Obama’s foremost critics on the IRS scandal and on the Justice Department’s aggressive behaviour toward journalists in leak investigations.



But there are some people, Stewart said, who don’t get to criticise. On Wednesday, Stewart targeted Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, who was a leading speechwriter for former President Ronald Reagan.

On last Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” Noonan said that the IRS scandal was the “worst thing” she has ever seen in her lifetime.

On Sunday, “Meet the Press” host David Gregory reminded her that she had been alive for the Watergate scandal. And Stewart reminded her that she worked in an administration during the Iran-Contra scandal, in which arms sales were secretly facilitated to Iran.

“Ring a bell?” Stewart said.

Stewart played clips of Noonan reflecting on the issue in 2001, when she said that things had “spun out of control” and that Reagan had “bad luck.”

“Reagan was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Stewart said. “Specifically, the White House, during his own administration.”

Watch the full clip below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

