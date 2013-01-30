Jon Stewart Skewers The Main Arguments Against Women In Combat [VIDEO]

Geoffrey Ingersoll

There are a few arguments Jon Stewart doesn’t understand about the women in combat debate.

Argument: Putting women in male-dominated combat units would encourage improper sexual relationships, wearing on unit cohesion.

Stewart: “Have some standard, some code, that governs the military, like, a military code of conduct.”

Argument: Women aren’t physically capable.

Stewart: “Maybe the military could have a requirement pertaining to physical fitness, say a physical fitness requirement?”

    www.thedailyshow.com

Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog The Daily Show on FacebookSEE ALSO:  Meet the women warfighters of Israel >

SEE ALSO:  The Military & defence Facebook page for updates >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.