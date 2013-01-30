Jon Stewart Skewers The Main Arguments Against Women In Combat [VIDEO]

There are a few arguments Jon Stewart doesn’t understand about the women in combat debate.



Argument: Putting women in male-dominated combat units would encourage improper sexual relationships, wearing on unit cohesion.

Stewart: “Have some standard, some code, that governs the military, like, a military code of conduct.”

Argument: Women aren’t physically capable.

Stewart: “Maybe the military could have a requirement pertaining to physical fitness, say a physical fitness requirement?”

