Jon Stewart On WikiLeaks: 'Who Put Perez Hilton In Charge Of Our Diplomatic Corps?'

Glynnis MacNicol
Stewart Wikileaks

Man up kids! 

Jon Stewart returned from break last night to the the “national embarrassment” that is the WikiLeaks dump. 

Said Stewart upon reading the cables: “Who put Perez Hilton in charge of our diplomatic corps.”

Then he attempted to untangle our diplomatic, er, ties in the Mid East as revealed in the dump: “It’s like we’re a commissionless middleman in a war we’re raging on ourselves.”    Video below.

