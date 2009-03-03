Jon Stewart On Twitter: "I Have No Idea How It Works, Or Why It Is"

Nicholas Carlson

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart took on micro-blogging service Twitter during his “Old Man Stewart Shakes His Fist at …” segment. He said, “I have no idea how it works, or why it is.” Can we confess? Neither do we.

First the Stewart clip, and then below that, Twitter CEO Ev Williams on Charlie Rose, trying to answer all our questions:

The Daily Show With Jon StewartM – Th 11p / 10c Twitter Frenzy

Daily Show Full Episodes
Important Things With Demetri Martin Political humour
Joke of the Day  

 

