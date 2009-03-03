Jon Stewart On Twitter: "I Have No Idea How It Works, Or Why It Is"

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart took on micro-blogging service Twitter during his “Old Man Stewart Shakes His Fist at …” segment. He said, “I have no idea how it works, or why it is.” Can we confess? Neither do we.



First the Stewart clip, and then below that, Twitter CEO Ev Williams on Charlie Rose, trying to answer all our questions:

The Daily Show With Jon StewartM – Th 11p / 10c Twitter Frenzy



Daily Show Full Episodes

Important Things With Demetri Martin Political humour

Joke of the Day





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.