Jon Stewart Reamed Sandy Weill On His Show Last Night, And It Was Hilarious

Did you think for a second that Jon Stewart would let this opportunity to make fun of Wall Street go?



Everyone is talking about Sandy Weill’s shock about-face on the banking system. Why wouldn’t they? In an ironic twist, the man who helped kill Glass-Steagall now says he believes that investment banking and retail banking should be separated.

So the Daily Show had a field day with this in a new segment called ‘Jon Stewart Fingers Some A**holes and Gives Them a Vigorous Tongue Lashing.’ Stewart even rolled out an excerpt from Weill’s biography about the death of Glass-Steagall.

But what really killed Stewart was the fact that Weill said that his reversal was due to the fact that the world had changed.

“Now we have smart phones, the Harry Potter kids are all grown up, and there’s a smouldering pule of rubble where our financial system used to be.”

Check out the video below:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

