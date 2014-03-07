Jon Stewart Completely Dismantles Putin's Lies About Russian Troops In Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a press conference this week during which he denied sending Russian troops to the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Jon Stewart has now cut straight through the propoganda.

Putin told the journalists that he wanted to have a “conversation,” and then told them to ask him the questions and be quiet.

‘I forgot an interesting fact,” Stewart said. “In Russia, the word for conversation’ is the same word as the word for ‘Shut the f— up.”

Stewart then poses the question: “First things first: Alright Vladimir, are there Russian troops in the Ukraine?”

Putin told journalists that the armed men controlling the strategic peninsula are “local self-defence units” — Stewart then plays a clip of an armed gunman saying “I am a Russian soldier.”

To Putin’s assertion that the armed men could have bought their Russian military uniforms from a store, Stewart replies that “I’m not sure you can go to the store and buy 10,000 of them, or have that store throw in RUSSIAN TANKS.”

Stewart then segues into slamming media pundits on Fox News who have been lionizing Putin as a tough guy to bash President Obama. “Who would be fooled by this guy’s bullshit?” Stewart asks. Another classic segment:



